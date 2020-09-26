Defending Class 2A champion Saluda began the 2020 season with a dominant 62-14 win against region foe Eau Claire.
Saluda quarterback Jonah McCary accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in the rout. Running back Montrevious Baker rushed for three touchdowns. Kenmane Brunson rushed for another touchdown for Saluda.
Saluda racked up 315 yards of total offense and held Eau Claire to 99 yards.
McCary went 10-for-12 passing with 104 yards through the air. Baker led the Tigers’ ground game with 112 yards on 13 carries.
Tyleke Mathis led Saluda in receiving, catching five passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Naim Butler caught a touchdown pass.
Saluda punted only once.
Eau Claire scored in the second quarter with an 84-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Owens to Ny’cere Riley. The Shamrocks’ other score came on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
Saluda’s defense recovered three fumbles and intercepted once.
Saluda returns to Bettis Herlong Stadium on Friday to host Newberry in another region matchup.