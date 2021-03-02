Someone is going to win its first state championship in girls basketball when Saluda faces Sliver Bluff on Wednesday.
The teams tip off in the Class 2A finals at noon at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Saluda is unbeaten at 14-0 and advanced to the finals with a 62-56 win against Blacksburg in the Upper State championship game. Silver Bluff (11-1) beat Philip Simmons 51-40 in the Lower State title game.
Silver Bluff's only loss came in December to South Aiken.
Tickets for Wednesday's game were sold online only and will not be available for purchase at the gate. Only electronic tickets will be accepted. Parking is $5.
Saluda's last appearance in a championship game was in 1953, a game the Tigers lost. Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder reached a milestone this season with her 300th victory. Silver Bluff is making its first appearance in a state title game.
Forward Kalisha Hill and guards Tiara Daniels and Mya Carroll lead the Tigers. Hill, the Class 2A player of the year, had 27 points, 22 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals in the state semifinals. Daniels had 14 points and Carroll had 10. Carroll and Daniels joined Hill on the all-region team.
Hill is averaging 22.2 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2.3 steals. Other Tigers benefit from Hill's presence in the paint. When opponents double-team Hill, she finds other players open for high-percentage shots.
Silver Bluff also has a balanced attack and good size in the paint. Senior forward Kalyn Glover (5-foot-8) and sophomore center Aaliyah Lawrence, a 6-footer, join freshman guard Ahminah Taylor in leading the Bulldogs.
In the Lower State finals, Glover, who was region player of the year and all-state, scored 21 points, including making a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Lawrence dominated the paint, scoring 20 points and grabbing double-digit rebounds to add to her streak of double-doubles for the season.
Glover is averaging 16.3 points per game, 4 assists and 6.2 steals. Junior guard M'ya Cribbs, Lawrence and Taylor joined Glover on the all-region team.
Lady Bulldogs coach Chasen Redd earned Region 5-2A coach of the year honors.
Fans may enter the venue at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Because of COVID protocols, temperatures will be checked upon entry, and masks and social distancing are required.
Saluda will be the visiting team. The side opposite the team benches is denoted as the visitor’s side.