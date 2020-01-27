Saluda wide receiver Dallan Wright’s recruiting reached a new level this week, as Wright announced on Twitter offers from Virginia Tech, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
Wright said Monday in a phone interview that South Carolina has shown some interest. Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon spoke with him weeks ago, and although the Gamecocks have no scholarships left for next year, a grayshirt could be a possibility.
“It’s coming out all at once,” Wright said of the recent uptick in offers. “I’m just glad to get it and have different options that I can choose from. It’s better late than never.”
Wright previously had offers from South Carolina State, Gardner-Webb, North Greenville and Limestone, plus a basketball offer from Nicholls State. He was last season’s Index-Journal Player of the Year in basketball and currently leads Saluda to a 4-1 region record on the hardwood.
Last week was packed with visits for Wright, as he traveled to Orangeburg to visit South Carolina State and to Boone, North Carolina, to meet with Appalachian State. He said he’ll likely make a visit to Virginia Tech this week.
With National Signing Day next Wednesday, Wright said he plans to make a commitment soon.
“I like all the schools that I visited so far,” Wright said. “Hopefully after this week I should have an idea of where I want to go. After this weekend, I should know where I’m going.”
Wright had 1,518 receiving yards last season as he played a key role in the Tigers’ 2019 state championship. He was the main target of quarterback Noah Bell, who committed to Wingate.
Wright said he thinks the state championship certainly helped to boost his recruiting profile.
“It definitely played a big role,” Wright said. “If we hadn’t won state at all, I don’t think it would be this big, but I’m glad it happened.”
After the Tigers won the state title, Bell called Wright “the best receiver in South Carolina.” Both players were considered under-the-radar recruiting prospects for most of the season, and Wright didn’t receive any offers until after the season.
“It’s big that schools of that level are reaching out to me, talking to me and giving me offers,” Wright said. “I just had to be patient through it all, don’t get discouraged and just wait. Patience is the key.”