Kalisha Hill is only a junior, but she has already put together a decorated career during her time with Saluda’s girls basketball program.
Hill led the Tigers to their first Upper State championship appearance in 30 years this season. She also joined the 1,000-point club in late February and averaged a double-double for the second straight year.
Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder knew Hill had the potential to become a special player when Hill joined the team as an eighth-grader.
“She’s one of those kids that you wish you had multiples of,” Wilder said. “She’s a player that’s been able to do a little bit of everything for us. She can play all five positions and is our points and rebounds leader, but it’s about more than that. She’s a good person that carries herself well on and off the court. That’s what makes her special.”
Wilder has been impressed with the leadership Hill has shown on this young Saluda team. One moment in Greenville displayed to Wilder the type of leader Hill has become.
After Saluda suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Christ Church in the Upper State title game, Hill remained poised and delivered a message to her teammates.
“She said immediately to the team after the Upper State game, ‘We’ll be back,’” Wilder said. “To me, that’s important because it shows she has that desire. She’s a competitor, and she believes in herself and her teammates. She was phenomenal on the way to Upper State, averaging a double-double in the playoffs. She was that leader in practice that we needed. She’s a gamer that shows up ready to compete at the highest level.”
Hill is this year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year in girls basketball. She averaged 18 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game this season. Hill was also named All-State.
With Hill once again as the team’s go-to player, Saluda went undefeated in Region 2-2A for the second consecutive season. The Tigers finished 20-2 overall, with their only other loss to Class 5A Lexington.
Last year, as a sophomore, she led the Tigers to a third-round playoff berth. This year, Hill led the program to its first Upper State title game since 1990.
Saluda has made the playoffs every year since 2013, and Hill helped the team finally break through to the semifinals.
“It was a great season, and I’m just proud of the girls for making it that far,” Hill said. “It’s the farthest we’ve ever been in the playoffs under coach Wilder. It meant a lot to everybody on the team. We had it in our mind this year to get past that third round. We knew it was only up from there, and we’re proud we made it to Upper State.”
Hill said the team gained valuable experience against perennial power Christ Church and will use that loss as motivation in her senior season.
Saluda hasn’t played in the state title game since the 1953-54 season, but Hill feels primed to help change that in her final year with the team. The Tigers will have their entire team returning except for Nadya Watson, the lone senior.
“We’ll come back tougher and better,” Hill said. “We now know what to look forward to and what it takes to play on that big stage.”