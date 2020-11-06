NINETY SIX — Saluda scored the game’s opening three touchdowns and rolled to a 26-13 win over Ninety Six to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
The Tigers took a 12-0 lead into halftime behind two rushing touchdowns by sophomore running back Tyleke Mathis. Saluda never trailed in the victory, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
“I thought we played with a lot of grit and heart,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “I’m proud of the guys and their effort. All week, they could’ve easily mailed it in, but they wanted a win and were hungry for it. We’re very young, and I think you’ll see a much better product on the field next year.”
Mathis finished with 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jonah McCary added a passing touchdown to junior wide receiver Darius Cleveland.
The Tigers may have a small chance at making the playoffs with an at-large bid, but Young isn’t counting on it. Still, he’s pleased with how his team responded after two disappointing losses to end the region slate.
“There’s a miniscule chance we get in and it’ll be up to a committee, but who knows,” Young said. “More importantly, we didn’t want to have a losing season. We hadn’t had one since 2014, so that was a big deal. We wanted to at least get to .500 and have a winning feeling over the offseason.”
Ninety Six reached Saluda territory three times in the first half but failed to score. Running back Briant Witherspoon scored the lone touchdown, but an interception late in the third quarter derailed the Wildcats’ comeback hopes.
“We missed opportunities and kept hurting ourselves again,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “That’s unfortunately been the story of a lot of our season.”
Since Ninety Six won’t make the playoffs out of Region 1-2A, it was allowed to schedule a non-playoff, bowl-style game in Week 8. Ninety Six will play Blue Ridge next week aiming to end the season on a high note.
“We’ll get another chance to respond next week,” Owings said. “The challenge is to come back Monday with a great attitude and finish the season on a positive note and get this bad taste out of our mouth going into the offseason.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 6 6 14 0 — 26
Ninety Six 0 0 7 6 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
S — Tyleke Mathis 3 run (kick fails)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Mathis 5 run (conversion fails)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Darius Cleveland 27 pass from Jonah McCary (Sam Espinoza kick)
NS — Briant Witherspoon 7 run (Tyler Steele kick)
S — Mathis 11 run (Espinoza kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
NS — Matthew Deal 3 pass from Payne Davis (conversion fails)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Montrevious Baker 18-93, Tyleke Mathis 15-86, Jonah McCary 7-37, Darius Cleveland 1-5, Kenmane Brunson 2-5, Javarious Stevens 1-2, Naim Butler 1-(-3); NS: Michael Cato 22-153, Matthew Deal 4-28, Briant Witherspoon 1-7, Jeremiah Wells-Martin 1-2, Payne Davis 6-1.
Passing — S: McCary 11-16-0-112; NS: Davis 9-20-0-100.
Receiving — S: Stevens 6-58, Cleveland 1-27, Mathis 2-20, Zion Wright 1-8, Jabari Baker 1-(-1); NS: Deal 5-42, Jayvon Williams 2-32, Ethan Gardner 1-14, Danterius Randell 1-12.
Records: Saluda 3-3 overall, 2-3 Region 3-2A; Ninety Six 2-5 overall, 2-3 Region 1-2A
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Ridge at Ninety Six