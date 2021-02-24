SALUDA — The timing was perfect Wednesday night for Saluda to return to the Upper State championship and for coach Jeannette Wilder to enjoy her team’s most successful run yet.
As soon as the final buzzer sounded finalizing the Tigers’ 52-44 win over Andrew Jackson in the second round of the Class 2A girls playoffs, Wilder was presented flowers and balloons in celebration of her 300th career win.
“They put the work in and this is just as much their win as it is mine,” Wilder said. “I’ve been at Saluda 14 years now, this group and the groups before them, they had so much to do with it. We had 105 wins at Strom Thurmond and brought it to Saluda, so Saluda has every part of this.”
Kalisha Hill led all scorers with 21 points for Saluda, and Tiara Daniels pitched in 14 points. Mya Carroll and Kaylen Nick each had six points. Auvia Holland scored three points.
The first quarter finished tied at 13-13, but Saluda began to establish an advantage in the second quarter and headed into halftime up 26-18.
Hill, who has led Saluda in scoring all season, attracted a lot of attention from Andrew Jackson’s defense, and that opened up space on the court for Hill to pass to teammates, who reliably knocked down shots.
Wilder said Hill has shown an ability to be selfless even while providing the brunt of the offense.
“She’s a leader,” Wilder said of Hill. “She wants the ball. She’s very humble though. She knows that teams are going to try to double her. She tries to share the ball and get it to open teammates. She wants to win and she wants to win no matter how or who gets the job done.”
Saluda tore off on a 10-3 run late in the third quarter and hit free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Saluda’s trip to Greenville for the Upper State championship last season ended in a 63-41 loss to Christ Church.
Wilder said the experience from last year taught a lesson and Saluda is looking forward to making amends this time around. Saluda will travel to Blacksburg and play 7 p.m. Saturday.
“That was my first time ever (being in the Upper State championship) in all my coaching experience, and the girls didn’t have that experience and they kind of know what to expect now,” Wilder said. “This was their goal, is to get back to where we were last year and try to finish it. It’s exciting, and we’re playing in the game so we have a chance to win.”
Game summary
Scorers — S: Kalisha Hill 21, Tiara Daniels 14, Mya Carroll 6, Kaylen Nick 6, Auvia Holland 3.