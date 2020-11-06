While this year’s installment of the Saluda-Ninety Six rivalry won’t carry postseason or region implications, it’s a matchup between two teams in similar positions. Each team will seek to end a tumultuous season on a positive note.
Saluda coach Stewart Young and Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings have known each other for 20 years. The two were college teammates at Presbyterian College.
“We have a good relationship and been friends for a while,” Young said. “I respect him and his program and he respects ours.”
“It’s a rivalry game every year and it’s a must-win game for us to get back on track,” Owings said. “Even though Saluda isn’t in our region anymore, it still means a little bit more since we see them year in and year out.”
Ninety Six fell 63-35 last week to Chesnee, which is ranked third in the state in Class 2A. Quarterback Payne Davis impressed with 193 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Michael Cato rushed for 93 yards on 25 carries.
“It was the best we’ve clicked offensively, and that was still with so many guys out,” Owings said. “That was a positive. We looked better in the passing game.”
Ninety Six continues to be plagued by injuries. Starting running back Justyn Gonzalez returned last week and scored a receiving touchdown before leaving the game with an injury. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Saluda weathered disappointing region losses in the past two games. The Tigers were depleted by injury in a loss to Batesburg-Leesville, but also committed several turnovers.
Young said the Tigers “didn’t take care of business last week” in a 13-8 loss to Newberry to finish the region slate. The Tigers may have a miniscule chance at making the playoffs with an at-large bid, but Young isn’t banking on anything.
With the Ninety Six game being a rivalry matchup, Young hopes his team can rise to the task and end the season with some positive momentum.
“We haven’t had a losing season in a few years, but with a win here, we could be 3-3,” Young said. “That’s not where you want to be, but it sure would be good to come out of the season with a win and get some positive momentum heading into next season.”