KERSHAW — Led by steady scoring and another lockdown defensive effort, Saluda punched its ticket to the Upper State championship game Monday night, as the Tigers defeated Andrew Jackson, 50-34.
“It’s just awesome, because that’s been this team’s goal all season to reach the Upper State game,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “We’re just excited, and I’m glad to be on this journey with them.”
Saluda has made the playoffs each year since 2013, and the team has finally made its breakthrough to the semifinals of the tournament. Wilder will coach in her first Upper State game with the Tigers.
Early turnovers and cold shooting from the floor put Saluda in a 7-6 deficit after the first quarter, but the Tigers eventually found their footing late in the second.
With the game tied at 10-10 with under three minutes to play in the first half, Saluda went on a 10-1 run to take a 20-11 lead into halftime.
The Tigers created many offensive opportunities off its defense and held the Volunteers to just four points in the second quarter.
“I think the defense definitely got that lead going for us,” Wilder said. “Typically, our defense is our best offense. I thought the girls did a really good job.”
Junior Kalisha Hill scored a game-high 20 points. Sophomore Mya Carroll followed with 11.
After a slow start in the opening quarter, Saluda finished the other quarters on strong runs. Saluda ended the third on a 10-5 run and the fourth on an 11-3 run.
“We always try to finish quarters with a run, if we can,” Wilder said. “That’s what we practiced heading in, just tightening down on defense at the end of each quarter. I thought we did a good job of being able to finish quarters strong.”
Hill scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half. Senior Nadya Watson also gave the Tigers a big lift in the fourth to help seal the win.
Watson scored all nine of her points in the final quarter and dominated the glass for Saluda.
“I told her after the game that she made some big plays to seal that game,” Wilder said. “She made some key rebounds, had key putbacks. She got real physical at the end, and that’s what we need from our senior.”
Now, Saluda will prepare for a matchup against Christ Church in the Upper State championship. Wilder has been encouraged by the development of the program that’s led by a junior in Hill and other underclassmen.
“They have confidence,” Wilder said. “They know that believing in themselves is half the battle. If you believe and work really hard, you give yourself a chance to win.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 6 14 12 16 — 50
Andrew Jackson 7 4 13 10 — 34
Scorers — S: Kalisha Hill 20, Mya Carroll 11, Nadya Watson 9, Jessica Means 7, Kaylen Nick 2, Tiara Daniels 1.
3-pointers — S: Means 1.
Record: Saluda 20-1 overall
Next: 11 a.m. Saturday, Saluda vs. Christ Church (Upper State championship in Greenville)