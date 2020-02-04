NINETY SIX — Saluda junior Kalisha Hill scored 24 points with four 3-pointers as Saluda rolled past Ninety Six, 56-33, Tuesday night and remained perfect in Region 2-2A.
The Tigers used a dominant second quarter run to pull away from the Wildcats. Saluda opened the quarter on a 9-0 run to build a commanding 17-point lead. The Tigers never trailed the rest of the way.
Hill made three of her four 3-pointers in the first half. Freshman guard Jessica Means scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers.
“I thought we came out and played a very up-tempo, consistent first half,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “We were a little flat to open the third quarter, but we had a really strong finish to end the game and get another win.”
Saluda improved to 7-0 in the region and moved one step closer to repeating as Region 2-2A champions.
“That’s our goal, we’ve just got to stay healthy and keep playing hard,” Wilder said. “These girls have worked really hard. I’ve got four on this team that started for me in middle school, and they’re juniors and sophomores now. To them, it’s important to repeat as region champs because they feel they’ve been proving people wrong for years now and they take pride in that.”
Ninety Six starting point guard Gracie Lollis, who recently returned to the lineup after being out with the flu, scored a team-high 11 points. Haylee Hill followed with 10.
The Wildcats, however, suffered offensive droughts in the second and fourth quarters and never recovered.
“I thought we played pretty well, even if the score doesn’t indicate that,” Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. “We ran our offense OK, and we rebounded pretty well. We tried to make Saluda beat us from outside, and they did.”
The Wildcats fell to 2-5 in the region and are tied with Batesburg-Leesville for fourth place. Ninety Six will travel to play Batesburg-Leesville Friday likely needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt.
“The kids know our situation, and we talked about it,” Duckett said. “I was pleased with how we played tonight. They continued to play hard and didn’t lay down. That’s something we can build on.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 19 16 15 6 — 56
Ninety Six 11 6 10 6 — 33
Scoring — S: Kalisha Hill 24, Jessica Means 11, Auvia Holland 10, Mya Carroll 7, Nadya Watson 4. NS: Gracie Lollis 11, Haylee Hill 10, Jada Newson 5, Tyra Sullivan 4, Aubrie Middleton 2, Amillion Myers 1.
3-pointers — S: Hill 4, Means 3. NS: Lollis 3.
Records: Saluda 14-1 overall, 7-0 Region 2-2A; Ninety Six 4-11 overall, 2-5 Region 2-2A
Next: 6 p.m. Friday, Saluda at Fox Creek; 6 p.m. Friday, Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville