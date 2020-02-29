GREENVILLE – Saluda’s run to the Upper State championship game for the first time in 30 years ended abruptly Saturday, as the Tigers suffered a 63-41 loss to Christ Church at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Tigers were playing in their first state semifinal appearance since 1990 and hadn’t reached the state title game since the 1953-54 season. Saluda has made the playoffs each year since 2013, and the team had finally made its breakthrough to the semifinals of the tournament.
“This season, we set a very solid foundation for our future in this program,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “We’ve set the bar really high now. Our goal is get back here next year. It’s been a fun journey this season.”
Junior Kalisha Hill scored a team-high 13 points. Sophomore Mya Carroll followed with nine. Freshman Jessica Means and senior Nadya Watson each scored seven.
Saluda’s lack of experience in this stage of the playoffs showed in the second half against defending state champion Christ Church.
The Tigers, who trailed 30-23 at halftime, got within 38-35 with 2:53 left in the third quarter after layups by Watson and Hill. But Saluda went cold offensively and didn’t score again until Tiara Daniels’ free throw with 4:33 left to cut the deficit to 50-36.
Christ Church went on a dominant 12-0 run in the third quarter and also ended the first half on a 10-0 run. The Cavaliers led the entire way in the second half and are headed to their third state title appearance in Class 2A.
“Our kids just lacked that experience in this type of game and atmosphere,” Wilder said. “Christ Church had that advantage, because they’ve been here, they’ve done it. I think we got a little mentally defeated heading into the fourth. That’s something you can work on and get tougher with.”
Saluda finishes the season at 20-2, with its only other loss to Class 5A Lexington. The Tigers were Region 2-2A champions for the second consecutive season and reached the Upper State title game for the first time under Wilder.
Wilder said she’s excited about the potential of this team in the coming years. The Tigers will have their entire team returning except for Watson, the lone senior. Most notably, Saluda will continue to be led by a 1,000-point scorer in Hill.
“We’ve got the girls believing, and I think that’s a big part of the process,” Wilder said. “They’re hungry, they want to compete, but today just didn’t end in our favor. It doesn’t take away any of the great things we’ve done all season. This doesn’t define them. They’re great people and great players. We’re hoping to build on this next year and just run with it.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 10 13 12 6 — 41
Christ Church 13 17 15 18 — 63
Scorers — S: Kalisha Hill 13, Mya Carroll 9, Jessica Means 7, Nadya Watson 7, Tiara Daniels 5. CC: McCall King 26, Yasmene Clark 18, Marissa Powe 9, Mary Wilson Reyner 6, Laken Jorgensen 4.
3-pointers — S: Means 1. CC: King 4, Reyner 2.
Record: Saluda 20-2, Christ Church 23-5