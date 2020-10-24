You're riding high in December, shot down in October.
It doesn't rhyme nearly as well as the Frank Sinatra song, but "That's Life" for the Saluda Tigers. The team that won the state title in 2019 isn't quite the same in 2020.
It showed Saturday afternoon at Bettis Herlong Stadium, where Saluda lost 52-28 to Batesburg Leesville in a region game.
"We've been to the highest of the high, and now we’re the lowest of the low," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "That's part of life. That's why football mirrors life. One moment you're at the top, the next you're down at the bottom getting kicked."
The game was postponed to kick off 11 a.m. Saturday, as Batesburg-Leesville quarantined because of COVID-19. The game was played on Saturday as the Panthers needed three days of practice before playing a game.
The Tigers fumbled the ball four times in the first quarter, which allowed the Panthers to strike quickly and dominate possession.
Batesburg-Leesvillle running back Marvin Gantt rushed for three touchdowns in the first half. Gantt added another in the second half with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Gantt finished the game with 140 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Saluda started the second quarter by blocking a Batesburg-Leesville punt. Alkamus Johnson pounced on the loose ball in the end zone to put Saluda on the board.
Saluda went into halftime down 40-14. Quarterback Jonah McCary tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Zion Wright in the second quarter.
The Tigers generated some more momentum with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Tyleke Mathis in the second quarter to make it 40-21, but Batesburg-Leesville scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
McCary and Baker, Saluda's two main threats on offense, were injured going into the game. Baker was cleared Friday morning and wouldn't have played if the game stayed scheduled for Friday, Young said. Austin Summer stepped in for much of the game at quarterback.
"We're banged up a little bit," Young said. "It's no excuse, but a lot of our players didn't practice this week. Offensively, it just wasn't sharp. That's on me, the head coach. I got to make sure we get the ball to our playmakers a little bit more."
Saluda's next game, at home against Newberry on Friday, will likely determine whether the Tigers get into the playoffs. Saluda could potentially qualify for the playoffs by getting the one at-large bid in Class 2A, which is awarded to the third-place region finisher with the best record.
"We've got to win, but we've got to win to have a shot now, if they decide to give us that," Young said. "We got to try to play a game. Go and play a complete game and show some improvement."
GAME SUMMARY
Batesburg-Leesville 26 14 0 12 — 52
Saluda 0 14 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
B-L — Amahdre Leaphart 16 run (kick failed)
B-L — Matthew Boozer 17 fumble return
B-L — Marvin Gantt 36 run (Jackson Lorick kick)
B-L — Lorick 17 pass from Jenavas Williams (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Alkamus Johnson fumble recovery (kick failed)
B-L — Gantt 14 run (Lorick kick)
B-L — Gantt 48 run (Lorick kick)
S — Zion Wright 45 pass from Jonah McCary (Tyleke Mathis pass from McCary)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Mathis 2 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B-L — Gantt 10 run (kick failed)
S — Austin Summer 6 run (Espinoza kick)
B-L — Leaphart 55 run (conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — B-L: Marvin Gantt 18-140, Amahdre Leaphart 4-20, Jenavas Williams 3-22, Kadarius Lites 1-10. S: Naim Butler 10-33, Montrevious Baker 10-53, Austin Summer 5-6, Tyleke Mathis 4-18, Kenmane Brunson 3-13, Jonah McCary 9-29.
Passing — B-L: Jenavas Williams 6-10-0-41. S: Jonah McCary 8-15-1-79, Austin Summer 1-5-1-43.
Receiving — B-L: Shauntrel Hendrix 1-4, Ziggy Merritt 2-14, Jackson Lorick 1-17. S: Ja Stevens 1-43, Zion Wright 1-45, Jabari Baker 2-7, Montrevious Baker 2-9, Tyleke Mathis 1-13, Austin Summer 2-5.