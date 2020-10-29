A deflating home loss to Batesburg-Leesville put the postseason in doubt for Saluda, but the Tigers' final region game could have playoff implications.
Saluda takes on Newberry at 7:30 p.m. today. The Tigers still have some hope to take third in Region 4-2A, in which they might be able to snag the at-large bid in the playoffs.
This game was originally set for Oct. 2, but a positive COVID-19 test in the Newberry program caused it to be postponed.
Saluda fumbled the ball seven times in last Saturday's 52-28 loss to Batesburg-Leesville. The Tigers' top contributors on offense, running back Montrevious Baker and quarterback Jonah McCary, were out for long stretches of the game with injuries.
Newberry, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, lost 34-28 to Gray Collegiate last weekend.
The Bulldogs are led by a five-time state champion coach in Phil Strickland. Wide receiver Zack Chalmers, who has offers from Duke, Coastal Carolina, Howard and East Carolina, provides the Bulldogs' main threat on offense.
The region standings in Region 4-2A have a long way to go before they take shape. Newberry still has yet to play Batesburg-Leesville or Eau Claire.