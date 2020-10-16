A week after a 34-24 loss to Gray Collegiate, Saluda looks to get back on track Friday against winless Columbia High.
The Tigers will face Columbia at 7:30 p.m. today at Bolden Stadium in Columbia. Tickets can be purchased at columbiacaps.com/event-tickets. Capacity for the visitor’s side is limited to 300 people. Face masks and social distancing is required.
Saluda picked up its first loss last week to one of the best teams in an ultracompetitive region in Gray Collegiate.
Saluda coach Stewart Young said earlier this season the Tigers would likely rely much more on the running game, but quarterback Jonah McCary has proven a competent passer through the team’s first two games.
McCary completed 19 of 27 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns last week against Gray Collegiate. Running back Montrevious Baker rushed for 76 yards on 22 carries.
Columbia has traditionally struggled and hasn’t had a winning season since 2011. The Capitals lost their season opener 39-12 to Newberry and last week’s loss was 56-0 to Gray Collegiate.