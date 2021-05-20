Jarad Jeter anticipated Greenwood’s track and field team being capable of having this type of success last season when he took over as coach.
Jeter, a former Greenwood track star, had his first season at the helm cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Eagles have delivered the breakout campaign Jeter envisioned this year.
Greenwood will send 10 athletes to today’s Class 4A state championships at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. It’s quite a turnaround for the Eagles, who sent just one qualifier to the state championships in 2019.
“It feels good to finally get here after the way last year ended early,” Jeter said. “This is the most athletes I’ve known us to be sending at one time. We’re pretty happy about that.”
On the girls side, Tongelalah Lagroom will compete in the triple jump and Alexis Layland qualified for the high jump.
For the boys team, Isaiah Thomas qualified for the 400-meter dash and Gray McIntyre will take part in the 800-meter run.
Isaiah Goodwin, BJ Fuller, Malik Shabazz and Carrel Richards make up the 4x100 relay team.
Richards will also compete in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles. Richards, McIntyre, Thomas and KJ Turman make up the 4x400 relay team.
Saquan Smith also qualified for state, but he’ll be sidelined with an injury.
“Our boys banded together and focused on the task at hand,” Jeter said. “We were able to win a lot of our meets and be competitive. They bought in to the training. We’ve also had a lot of great performances on the girls’ side, especially from our youngers ones. A lot of our middle schoolers stepped up and they performed on par with the high schoolers they were competing against.”
Entering the year, Jeter said the team had so much to build on after setting a meet record in last season’s final event.
As he nears completion of his first full season as Greenwood’s coach, Jeter said he’s encouraged about the direction the program is headed in.
“Now is the time you want to be a part of Greenwood track and field because we’re developing and these young kids are growing into some great runners,” Jeter said. “This team is showing a lot of potential and I think it has a chance to do some great things.”
Heading into the championships, Jeter wants his team to enjoy the moment at state, where many of Greenwood’s athletes will be competing for the first time. Jeter said he’s shared his experiences at state with the team.
Jeter won a Class 4A state championship in the 400-meter run and was a Junior Olympic All-American during his time with the Eagles.
“Now this group has earned the chance to compete against the state’s elite, and that’s no small feat, wherever they place at,” Jeter said. “I want to see them win and feel the same joy I felt in high school, but at the same time, they’ve got to relish this moment in front of them and realize how special it is.”