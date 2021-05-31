The quest for Dixie’s fourth state championship in the past nine seasons will go through a familiar foe.
After sweeping the three-game series with High Point Academy, the Hornets now face Lake View High School, the team that finished as the runner ups at the 2019 state championship.
“They are a very good team,” Dixie head coach Ben Snipes said. “They basically have the whole team (from 2019) but they were very young then. They hit the ball very well against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. They had a home run and multiple players had a double or more. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”
The Wild Lady Gators are led by Raven Locklear and Baxleigh Arnette who both hit more than .400 during the regular season. Locklear dominated in the circle against the Red Raiders, recording a shutout in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all Game 3 where she allowed just four runs in the win.
As for Arnette, she would go 4-for-4 in the series-clincher recording a home run and two doubles against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Despite Lake View’s potent offense, Snipes said that during this time of the year, it takes one hit or one error to change the course of the series.
“It takes everybody playing their best game to be honest with you,” Snipes said. “There’s usually a few little mistakes or a hit that wins or loses it for you normally. Both teams are hot right now and both teams are normally pretty good, pretty well matched. To be honest with you, it’s normally someone unexpected that steps up.”
As for Dixie, Snipes said he is not looking to make major changes to his lineup at this point in the year. In the circle, Snipes is looking to start Matilyn Cox, the sophomore who pitched a three-hit shutout in the 10-0 run-rule win over High Point.
“I’m excited for the girls to have this opportunity,” Snipes said. “Only two of our girls on this year’s team played on that 2019 team, we had several of them on the bench. Weslyn Bensel and Alana Mitchell were starters on that team but the other seven are new players so it’s an exciting opportunity.”