Greenwood athletic director Sparky Hudson has been through a crash course on managing an athletic department in his first year in the position.
Hudson, who hired Greenwood coach Chris Liner last November, saw his program accomplish one of its main goals last Friday night, as Greenwood defeated Greenville 50-27 to earn a share of the Region 2-4A title.
“I was nervous, because I knew the (playoff) scenarios, Coach Liner knew the scenarios. We understood we had to bull up on defense and not give up a bunch more points because it came to a tiebreaker.
“When that clock hit zero, it was pure elation,” Hudson said. “I couldn’t be happier with the job that I have because I love Greenwood. I know we have a football coach leading our team that loves Greenwood.”
Greenwood locked up a playoff berth with the win, and is guaranteed at least a share of the region title. If Greer loses to Laurens on Friday, Greenwood and Greenville will make the playoffs; Greenwood would win the region outright. If Greer wins Friday, Greenwood, Greenville and Greer remain tri-champions and Greenwood and Greer make the playoffs.
The tiebreaker to determine the playoffs is points allowed in matchups among the tied teams; Greer allowed 51 points, Greenwood allowed 55 and Greenville allowed 67.
The region title is the first since 2012. In that year, Greenwood won the Class 4A Division II state championship with coach Gene Cathcart at the helm.
“I felt proud of this program to get back to winning region championships and having opportunities to compete for state titles as well,” Hudson said. “Also, knowing the best is yet to come with this coaching staff. It starts with Coach Liner’s leadership and positivity.”
Hudson said he is proud of Greenwood’s players and coaching staff. When the coronavirus pandemic started, they had Zoom meetings to get to know each other and the players worked out on their own.
When they got started in June there were very limited things you could do and distractions,” Hudson said. “And instead of sitting around and feeling sorry for ourselves, our kids did a good job. ... I saw several kids that did tire pulls, truck pushes, all things on their own and did things in the summer when we couldn’t do anything together. And so very proud of them, very proud of our coaching staff.”
Hudson’s long-term goal for the athletic department is to return to the winning tradition the school had for most of the past three decades and before.
“I want us to get back to being where, when we don’t win the region championship, we’re upset,” Hudson said.
Will there be an asterisk on any title in a year with an irregular schedule?
“They can put an asterisk on it if they want to, but the championship doesn’t go away,” Hudson said. And if we win the state championship, someone will say there’s an asterisk on that. That’s OK, too, because that championship banner will go up on that wall and the kids will never ever forget being region champions or state champions, if we get to that point.”