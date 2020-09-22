Abbeville renewed its spot atop the rankings in Class 2A to start the 2020 high school football season, while Greenwood debuts at No. 6 in Class 4A.
The Panthers fell in the Class 2A Upper State to Saluda last season, and replaced its offensive line. However, Abbeville brings back several of its dependable running backs and appears capable of another deep playoff run. The Panthers had five first-place votes.
Saluda, the reigning state champion, received two first-place votes and starts at No. 5 in Class 2A. The Tigers lost more than 20 seniors from last season’s team.
Greenwood’s ranking at No. 6 in its new classification makes it the second-highest ranked team in Region 2-4A. Region foe Greenville, which returns most of its talent and made a run to the third round of the playoffs last season, starts the season ranked fourth in Class 4A.
The Eagles’ season-opener against Laurens should be a revealing contest, as the Raiders start the season ranked 10th in Class 4A.
McCormick starts the season ranked No. 10 in Class 1A. Green Sea-Floyds starts at No. 1 with seven first-place votes. Lamar, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Southside Christian each received one first-place vote.
In Class 5A, Dutch Fork remains the cream of the crop, with all 10 voters naming it No. 1. Dorman, Gaffney, Fort Dorchester and Byrnes round out the top five. Sumter is tied with Spring Valley at No. 6. Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna and River Bluff complete the top 10.