Greenwood’s 50-27 win against Greenville last Friday saw the Eagles jump from ninth to sixth in the new South Carolina prep football media poll.
Abbeville remains the unanimous No. 1 in Class 2A after the Panthers’ 49-0 win against Ninety Six.
Greenwood’s jump in the rankings came amid a shakeup in Class 4A. Greenville dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 and will miss the playoffs if No. 7 Greer defeats Laurens on Friday.
South Pointe dropped from No. 2 to No. 8 after losing to Class 5A Northwestern. Class 4A’s top four — Myrtle Beach, AC Flora, North Myrtle Beach and Westside — are undefeated.
Abbeville’s supremacy in Class 2A grew even stronger with a major upset in the Lower State. Barnwell, previously ranked second in the state, fell to Pelion. Barnwell has represented the Lower State in the past two state championships.
Saluda is No. 6 in Class 2A after last week’s 22-6 win against Columbia.
In Class 1A, McCormick received votes but remained out of the top 10.