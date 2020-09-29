Abbeville has extended its long stay at the top of Class 2A after a 62-0 win against West-Oak last Friday began the season.
A 35-7 win in the season opener for Greenwood earned the Eagles the No. 5 spot in Class 4A.
Greenwood's region, Region 2-4A, is well represented in the Class 4A rankings. Greenville dropped one spot to No. 4, but the Red Raiders have yet to play a game. Another region foe, Westside, is No. 9.
Myrtle Beach remains No. 1 in Class 4A, opening the year with a 69-0 win against Darlington. South Pointe, Greenville and AC Flora trail the Seahawks.
In Class 3A, Wren rose to No. 2 after a two-point win against Class 4A Clover. Dillon holds onto the top spot with all but two first-place votes.
Dutch Fork, winners of four straight state titles, remains No. 1 in Class 5A, followed by Dorman, Gaffney, Fort Dorchester and Byrnes.
Saluda received one first-place vote in Class 2A, but remains fifth in the rankings. The Tigers opened the season with a 62-14 win against Eau Claire.
Barnwell, which has lost in the state championship each of the past two years, is up there again this year, ranked No. 2.
In Class 1A, McCormick stayed No. 10 after a 46-6 win against Dixie.
Lamar has the No. 1 spot with four first-place votes. The Silver Foxes, however, have yet to start the season. Green Sea-Floyds dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 after a 28-14 loss to Lake View. Lake View rose to No. 2, with two first-place votes.