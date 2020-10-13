Abbeville’s impressive win against an elite North Carolina school made the Panthers a unanimous selection for No. 1 in Class 2A. Greenwood’s first loss of the season sank it from No. 5 to No. 9 in this week’s South Carolina prep football media poll.
Greenwood fell 34-21 to Greer to make its record 2-1 in Region 2-4A. The Eagles will face Greenville on Friday in a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive. Greenville, which defeated Mauldin last week, has a 3-0 record and is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A.
In Class 2A, Abbeville remains No. 1 in the state after defeating Christ School (N.C.), a prep school which comprises many Division I prospects.
Saluda received a first-place vote in last week’s poll, but Abbeville became the unanimous No. 1 this week. Saluda fell 34-24 to Gray Collegiate last week.
In Class 3A, Chapman garnered two first-place votes but Daniel remains No. 1. In Class 1A, Southside Christian is ranked No. 3 after a 47-20 win against McCormick last week.