Abbeville remains the unanimous No. 1 in Class 2A in the South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll after winning Region 1-2A this past Friday.
The Panthers defeated Crescent 48-0 to win the region title. Abbeville improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 1-2A. The Panthers have scored 261 unanswered points in the region, and they’ll face Liberty in the region finale this week.
Despite not playing last week, Greenwood moved up one spot to No. 9 in Class 4A. The Eagles are tied with North Augusta and Beaufort for the ninth spot. Greenwood’s scheduled game against Hillcrest was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in Hillcrest’s program.
Greenwood is set to start the playoffs Nov. 13 as the 2-seed out of Region 2-4A. Greenwood will face crosstown rival Emerald in the regular season finale this week. The teams will play each other for the first time since 2017.
Saluda received votes but remained out of the top 10 in Class 2A. The defending state champions were eliminated from playoff contention after a 13-8 loss to Newberry.
In Class 1A, McCormick received votes but remained out of the top 10.