Abbeville remains the unanimous No. 1 in Class 2A in the South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll with a region win against Christ Church this past Friday, and Greenwood dropped to No. 10 in Class 4A after a non-region loss.
Greenwood is set to start the playoffs Nov. 13 as the 2-seed out of Region 2-4A, but the Eagles fell to Boiling Springs 27-24 in a non-region game Friday. The Eagles had their game against Hillcrest set for this Friday canceled because of COVID-19 issues in Hillcrest's program.
Saluda fell to No. 10 in Class 2A after a 52-28 loss to Batesburg-Leesville. The Tigers will face Newberry on Friday with an outside chance at making the playoffs.
In Class 1A, McCormick received votes but remained out of the top 10.