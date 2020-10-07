Few changes among Lakelands teams took place in the new prep football rankings released Tuesday. Abbeville continued its reign as the best team in Class 2A, while Greenwood stood pat at No. 5 in Class 5A.
Greenwood will have another competitive region matchup when it travels to No. 10 Greer for the first away game of the season. Greer rose into the rankings after receiving votes last week.
Greer defeated Belton-Honea Path last week. The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a win against region foe Greenville.
Defending Class 3A champion Chapman, which defeated Emerald last Friday, remained No. 3.
Abbeville is still the top team in Class 2A, with 12 first-place votes. The Panthers defeated Woodland 56-0.
The Panthers will face Christ School (N.C.) at home next week. That matchup should be a revealing test for Abbeville, as Christ School has multiple Division I prospects and is highly rated in North Carolina.
Saluda stepped up one spot to No. 4 in Class 2A, leapfrogging Gray Collegiate. Saluda’s game against Newberry was postponed to Oct. 30 because of COVID-19 issues.
Another region rival for Saluda, Batesburg-Leesville picked up a region win against Eau Claire on Friday. Newberry remains ranked third.
In Class 1A, McCormick fell out of the top 10 despite blowing out Calhoun Falls and improving to 2-0. The Chiefs received votes.