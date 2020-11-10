Abbeville stayed atop Class 2A and Greenwood kept its No. 9 spot in Class 4A in the latest South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll.
The Panthers received all nine first-place votes after shutting out Liberty 63-0 last week. With the win, Abbeville finished with a 206-0 scoring margin in the region.
Abbeville has not allowed a single point to any South Carolina team this season. It has outscored state opponents 324-0. The only points the Panthers have allowed (21) were to North Carolina’s Christ School in early October.
Abbeville will host longtime rival Batesburg-Leesville on Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Batesburg-Leesville is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A.
Greenwood maintained its No. 9 ranking in Class 4A after shutting out crosstown rival Emerald 28-0 last week. The Eagles will travel to face No. 5 South Pointe in the first round of the playoffs.
McCormick rose to the No. 10 spot in Class 1A. The Chiefs ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak and will travel to play No. 8 Wagener-Salley in the first round of the playoffs.
In Class 2A, Saluda received votes but remained out of the rankings. The defending state champions were eliminated from playoff contention.