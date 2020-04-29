Greenwood’s boys soccer team found its groove from the start this season, and senior goalkeeper Conner Pederson played a key role in his team’s early success.
Pederson recorded four shutouts in goal as the Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 record under first-year coach Daniel Sorrow. Greenwood outscored opponents 25-0 in those four games against quality teams, creating high expectations for what the Eagles could accomplish this season.
Instead, Pederson and his teammates can now only wonder what could have been after the South Carolina High School League canceled the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely disappointing how everything turned out, but I think (the SCHSL) made the right decision,” Pederson said. “It’s really disappointing, but I’ve been taking this time to reflect on how great my memories really are and how lucky I am to have had the experience I had at Greenwood for soccer. It’s been phenomenal.”
During the midway point of his freshman season, Pederson took over as Greenwood’s starting goalie before missing the rest of the season with an injury he suffered shortly after his first start.
Pederson helped lead the Eagles to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Last year, Greenwood advanced to the third round of the playoffs after a lackluster regular season.
Pederson provided heroics in an upset penalty-shootout win against Dorman in the first round. In the third round, Pederson saved a penalty kick at the end of regulation before J.L. Mann ultimately ended Greenwood’s season in overtime.
A strong mix of upperclassmen and rising talent had the Eagles envisioning a deeper playoff run in 2020. Pederson, a team captain, senior Trevor Brewington and juniors Bryce Duncan and Carlos Martinez brought plenty of experience to a relatively young team.
“I think this team had state championship potential,” Pederson said. “We had a couple of good leaders, and we had some good senior experience, but also a lot of young talent to accompany that experience. I really feel like this team could have made a run at the state championship this year.”
Greenwood’s young group is led by sophomore Julian Figueroa, who got off to a torrid start this season. He scored multiple goals in three games and also recorded the only goal in a 1-0 win over Woodmont.
“Julian’s an All-State type of player,” Pederson said. “He’s going to be All-State in the next two years, easily. He’s got that talent, that drive, and he’s got the experience, too. He went to the third round of the playoffs with us last year. He’s got the talent and experience to carry this team the next couple of years.”
Pederson received offers from small Division I and Division II schools before deciding to attend Clemson to study marketing. He won’t be playing soccer, but remains in contact with the coaches on Clemson’s men’s soccer team in hopes of potentially joining the program.
Pederson’s parents — Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson and his wife, Adair — both graduated from Clemson.
“I wanted to go to a bigger school, and Clemson fit for me,” Conner said. “My parents went there, my grandparents went there, so it’s a family legacy and I’m excited to continue that.”