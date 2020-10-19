The Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood swim team placed fifth at SCISA Class 1A state championship.
Senior Aaron Hegler placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle and hit a personal record time. Hegler also took 12th in the 50-yard freestyle. Senior Milaan Raj placed third in the 200-yard IM and took seventh in the 100-yard fly. Senior Justin Blackmon placed sixth in the 100-yard fly and placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Junior James Austin placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle. Austin also placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Sixth-grader Kristen Blackmon placed 12th in the 500-yard freestyle and dropped 1.02 seconds for a personal record.
PCAG’s boys 200-yard freestyle relay team took fourth. The 400-yard freestyle relay team took second in the 400-yard freestyle.