It’s a battle of the Carolinas, and it wasn’t even supposed to happen.
Abbeville hosts North Carolina’s Christ School at 6:30 p.m. today at Hite Stadium.
Both teams had open spots on their schedules because of COVID-related rearrangements, and Abbeville athletic director Maggie Jameson knew someone from Christ School and helped broker the contest, Panthers coach Jamie Nickles said.
“I’m just trying to give my kids as many times to play in Hite Stadium as possible,” Nickles said.
Christ School, from Arden, North Carolina — just outside Asheville — is a private boarding school with players from 14 states. The Greenies were state runners-up to Charlotte Latin last year.
“I’m very impressed,” Nickles said of the Greenies. “They are a well-coached team with outstanding athletes at every position.”
Christ School coach Nick Luhm has two former NFL players on his coaching staff. Heath Shuler, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft, is the quarterbacks coach. Shuler, who played for the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and the Oakland Raiders, also served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Offensive coordinator Na Brown is a former NFL wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
“We are excited to go on the road and face a challenging opponent in Abbeville this Friday,” Luhm said. “The winning tradition and quality of that program is well known around the Carolinas, and we are looking forward to this big test.”
The Greenies (0-1), who lost their season-opener to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia) on Sept. 25, have five players committed to Division 1 colleges and another who has multiple offers from Power 5 conference schools.
“We have a great group of on-field leaders, and our overall team speed are our biggest strengths,” Luhm said.
Christ School is led by 6-foot-7 tight end Charlie Browder (a Central Florida commit), offensive lineman Ian Adams (a Citadel commit), linebacker Lex Long (a Virginia commit) and wide receivers Painter Richards-Baker (a Dartmouth commit) and Cade Mintz, who has several D1 offers but has yet to commit.
Quarterback AJ Simpkins threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, and running back Bryce Sain rushed for 108 yards.
“They have players from all over the country,” Nickles said. “We’ll do the best we can, but I think it will be a big-time challenge.”
The Greenies run multiple single-back shotgun offensive formations.
“They are very balanced in pass and run,” Nickles said. “They have outstanding receivers, and their quarterback throws the ball really well.”
Abbeville, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in South Carolina, is 2-0 overall, with blowout wins against West-Oak and Woodland. The Panthers have not allowed any points through their first two games, outscoring opponents 118-0.
The Panthers have tons of talent in the backfield, with five running backs who average 10 or more yards per carry. Reigning Index-Journal Player of the Week Navi Marshall is averaging 13.5 yards per carry. J’Marion Burton, a new face in the backfield this season, is second in rushing yards. Tyrell Haddon, Cruz Temple and Ty Cade also average more than 10 yards per carry out of the shotgun Flexbone hybrid the Panthers call the A-Bone.
“That makes me happy when you have that many players running the football,” Nickles said. “That’s just the way I like to do things. I like to share the wealth.”
Luhm said he wouldn’t give away all his “secrets” in his team’s attempt to defend against the A-Bone.
“When attempting to defend a potent offense with many weapons, we have to be on top of our assignments,” Luhm said. “Each player must do his job to the fullest extent of his abilities in order to slow down an offense that has consistently put up the numbers this Abbeville offense has this season. They make very few mistakes and have lots of weapons on offense to choose from.”
Another back, Martico Jackson, leads the Panthers with four touchdowns. Abbeville’s A-Bone attacks the corners with its wingbacks on sweeps, but also hits the defense up the middle with the fullback. Quarterback Thomas Beauford doesn’t pass much, but he’s fairly accurate when he does.
Abbeville’s defensive secondary has been solid so far. The Panthers have forced 10 turnovers through two games, including five interceptions and five forced fumbles. The five interceptions came from five different defensive backs: Javario Tinch, Jeremiah Lomax, Antonio Harrison, C.J. Vance and Zay Rayford. Tinch also has one of the fumble recoveries.
“Their defense is very fast and they get a lot of (players) to the ball carrier,” Luhm said.
Abbeville linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans are hard hitters. Temple is an East Carolina commit.
“The one thing I’ve been impressed with is how hard the kids are playing,” Nickles said. “We still need to learn to run to the football. We don’t do a good job of that yet. But I’ve been pleased with their attitude and effort.”
The Panthers travel to Ninety Six on Oct. 16 to open Region 1-2A play. The West-Oak game will not count as a region game.