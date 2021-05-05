DUE WEST — Sometimes it takes just one inning to change the course of a game.
It was the top of the fourth inning in Wednesday night’s non-region varsity softball matchup between Dixie and Ninety Six.
The Lady Wildcats batted around in the top of the fourth, scoring all 11 of their runs in the inning and went on to beat Dixie 11-1 in five innings.
Eighth-grade pitchers Meghan Kimberling and Janiyah Squire combined for a no-hitter against the Lady Hornets. Dixie’s lone run, scored by Ashton Crocker, came on an RBI groundout from Alana Mitchell following a Lady Wildcats error that allowed Maitlyn Cox to reach base.
Kimberling pitched four innings and stuck out five. Squire pitched one inning and struck out the side to close the game.
“That’s unbelievable for two eighth-graders,” Ninety Six coach John Coster said. “The future is going to be very bright with those two on the mound. The bats need to take care of our pitchers.”
Dixie pitcher Gillian Hughes kept Ninety Six’s bats quiet for three innings, but the Lady Wildcats came to life in the fourth — getting production from the bottom third of the batting order.
“It seems like when the top (of the order) is struggling, the bottom comes through,” Coster said. “When the bottom is struggling, the top comes through. We’ve just got to put it all together. If we can put it all together, I think we’ll be a tough team in the playoffs, and that’s what we’re gearing toward right here. That inning was good, level swinging; not trying to hit the ball out of the park.”
Kylie Campbell’s three-run double and Gracie Lollis’ two-run double, on back-to-back at-bats, highlighted the scoring. Also in the inning, Squire had an RBI double, and Madison Collins, Anna Brooke Davis and Kamryn Ridlehoover drove in single runs. Davis also had a single in addition to her RBI groundout.
Lou Corner went 2-for-2 for Ninety Six, with a pair of singles in the fourth inning. Lollis went 2-for-3 for the Lady Wildcats (16-4 overall). Brooke Coster had a single for Ninety Six.
“That’s why we had this game right before the playoffs,” Dixie coach Ben Snipes said. “Ninety Six is one of the top teams in our area, so we wanted to play them. It’s a good measuring stick for us. Unfortunately, we had a bad inning and came up short tonight. You’ve got to hit the ball to be able to compete with a team like that.”
Dixie (13-4 overall) will travel to Ninety Six for another matchup at 7 p.m. today.