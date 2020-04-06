The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports moments of the decade from 2010-19. This is No. 10 on the list.
Dixie’s softball team put together a dynasty in the last decade.
The Hornets reached the state championship game every season from 2013 to 2017. Dixie didn’t make it in 2018, but then defeated Lake View in three games to win the 2019 state championship.
In the decisive Game 3 against Lake View, Dixie senior Mackenzie Freeman hit a grand slam, her first of the season, to lead the Hornets to their most recent state title.
“I was trying to hit it hard, because I hadn’t been all series, and I finally got one,” Freeman said in the Index-Journal’s 2019 story. “It was the right one.”
Freeman hit the grand slam in the fifth inning. Dixie narrowly hung on for a 7-6 victory as its pitching and defense held off a Lake View comeback to win the school’s third state championship in the past six years.
The Hornets were also state champions in 2014 and 2016.
Dixie defeated East Clarendon in three games in 2014 to win its first state title in program history.
After losing to East Clarendon in 2013’s state championship series, Dixie got revenge in a decisive Game 3 after erupting for nine runs in the fifth inning and securing a 12-0 win.
Dixie pitcher Delanie Laudenbacher, a freshman that season, pitched a complete game and also had three hits and two RBIs. Laudenbacher retired East Clarendon in order in the fifth as Dixie claimed its first state championship.
“We were ready,” Laudenbacher said in the Index-Journal’s 2014 story. “We were upset when we lost Game 2, but we were ready for this one I felt like.”
In 2016, Dixie matched up with East Clarendon once again and swept the state championship series. The Hornets won Game 1, 3-0, and secured a 4-0 win in Game 2 for their second state title in four years.
Dixie outscored its opponents 73-1 in eight playoff games that season.
“This team feeds off one another,” Dixie coach Gary Stone said in the Index-Journal’s 2016 story on the state title. “When they start having success they kind of feed off one another, so it’s a good thing.”
Stone, who led Dixie to three state titles and six state championships appearances, left Dixie High after the 2019 season and is now an assistant principal at Greenwood High.
“Highs and lows, you remember them both,” Stone said in a 2019 Index-Journal story. “It’s funny, you remember the state championships, but you also remember the ones that got away. But I’m going to remember all the young ladies that I’ve had the opportunity to coach and to help them achieve their success.”
Longtime assistant coach Ben Snipes took over as Dixie’s new head coach this season. The Hornets were 6-4 before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.