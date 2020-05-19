Tyra Sullivan could hardly make a layup four years ago, when she started playing basketball.
Sullivan, however, had a height advantage on most other players and it was only a matter of hard work and progress that she’d get better. On Tuesday, Sullivan made sure the sport would continue to play a large role in her life by signing with Erskine’s women’s basketball team.
“It feels good, because I didn’t start getting offers until the end of the season,” Sullivan said. “So I thought the chances of going to school for sports were little to none but it feels good to know that I ended my season with a bang and colleges started looking at me. I’m glad that I could make my momma proud.”
Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett spotted Sullivan in the hall four years ago. Sullivan was about 6 feet tall and Duckett asked if she’d be joining the basketball team.
“I said, ‘You’re going to play basketball right?” Duckett said. “And she said, ‘No, I don’t know how to play basketball.’ And I said, ‘We can teach you that. You got something that we can’t teach.’ She said, What’s that?’ I said, ‘Height.’ I said, ‘We can teach you to put the ball in the basket.’ When she first started, she couldn’t shoot a layup, and the last two years she’s been all-region.”
Sullivan scored in double figures nearly every game of her senior season.
Sullivan and Haylee Hill took charge of the team this season after Makayla Booker graduated. Sullivan said she needed to step up her leadership in her final season.
“It was important for us to step up,” Sullivan said. “So if I fought every game, they were going to fight every game and if I fought for my role, they were going to fight for their role. It was just important for me to show that leadership, so they know that they can do it as well.”