NINETY SIX — Self-inflicted wounds continue to cost the Wildcats.
Penalties, turnovers and special teams miscues hampered Ninety Six in a 34-13 loss to Crescent in the team’s home opener.
Ninety Six committed four false starts on its opening drive and had eight penalties overall. A mishandled punt attempt set up Crescent at the goal line midway through the second quarter, and the Tigers scored on the next play to make it 14-0.
The Wildcats trailed 21-7 at halftime and couldn’t overcome its first-half struggles for the second consecutive week.
“I hope the guys have a sick feeling about it and we can come back and get this fixed because we killed ourselves again,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We only had two penalties last week, and we came out tonight and beat ourselves. We can’t keep beating ourselves.”
Ninety Six committed two second-half turnovers in its comeback attempt, but the offense showed flashes of its potential for much of the game.
Quarterback Payne Davis, who took over for Matthew Deal in the second quarter, threw a touchdown pass to Deal in the third and passed for 101 yards in relief. Justyn Gonzalez ran for a game-high 156 yards, including a 78-yard burst that set up a touchdown run from Michael Cato.
“Our guys still never quit, and we easily could have tonight,” Owings said. “We’re a team that can be pretty good if we start clicking. I’m proud of them for not quitting for the second straight week, but as the head coach, I’ve got to figure out how to fix the mistakes. The mistakes have come back on us, and it starts with me.”
GAME SUMMARY
Crescent 0 21 7 6 — 34
Ninety Six 0 7 6 0 — 13
SECOND QUARTER
C — Landon Sauers 26 pass from Kaydon Sauers (Regan Hendricks kick)
C — Reece Binninger 6 run (Hendricks kick)
NS — Michael Cato 2 run (Tyler Steele kick)
C — Kaydon Sauers 36 run (Hendricks kick)
THIRD QUARTER
C — Landon Sauers 1 run (Hendricks kick)
NS — Matthew Deal 10 pass from Payne Davis (kick fails)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Moses Kemp 5 pass from Kaydon Sauers (kick fails)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Reece Binninger 15-90, Kaydon Sauers 2-30, Elijah Richey 10-28, Jordan Hoskins 6-14, Landon Sauers 2-13; NS: Justyn Gonzalez 15-156, Michael Cato 13-52, Payne Davis 3-28, Briant Witherspoon 3-9, Matthew Deal 6-4, Ethan Gardner 1-4.
Passing — C: Kaydon Sauers 5-10-0-115; NS: Davis 7-14-1-101, Deal 1-8-0-9.
Receiving — C: Moses Kemp 4-89, Landon Sauers 1-26. NS: Kenny Jackson 2-48, Gardner 4-47, Deal 1-10, Gonzalez 1-5.
Records: Crescent 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1-2A; Ninety Six 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 1-2A.
Next game: Ninety Six at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. Friday