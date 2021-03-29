It was only a matter of time until Ninety Six’s Martavis Mason could made his mark on the Wildcats’ varsity wrestling team.
Mason has shined for Ninety Six ever since he began wrestling in middle school. As an eighth-grader, he became just the second wrestler in school history to capture an individual state title in middle school.
After capping last season with another state title on the junior varsity squad, Mason made the jump to varsity this season.
He was tasked with filling the void in the 220-pound weight class left by Cody Fleming, one of the most successful wrestlers in Ninety Six’s history.
“Martavis has been big for our program, and he’s kind of been overshadowed by Cody Fleming the last couple of years,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. “Martavis has started off just as good as Cody did, we just didn’t have a spot for him last season. He took over this year as our captain and really stepped that role up while he wrestling continued to impress.”
Mason is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in wrestling. He went 26-0 on his way to a state title at 220 pounds this season.
Mason defeated Abbeville’s Addison Nickles in the finals of the Class 1A/2A division to complete an undefeated sophomore season.
“I’m proud of myself and what I accomplished this year,” Mason said. “I plan on coming back and doing even better next year. Confidence is the key.”
Lemmons said he was impressed with how quickly Mason caught up to the pace of the varsity level. One of Mason’s toughest challenges of the year was facing Whitmire standout Chandler Crumley during the opening week of the season.
“We could tell the varsity side of it was a little faster and picked up on him that night, but his wrestling just progressed and progressed,” Lemmons said. “It was very pleasing to watch him grow as a wrestler throughout the year. He stepped into the role we asked him to take on and he became more and more confident.”
Mason led a young, talented Ninety Six team that sent seven wrestlers to the individual state championships in Columbia. Four of them recorded a top-four finish at state.
After a dominant sophomore season, Mason is eager to build on his early success with the Wildcats.
“It was a challenge (coming into this year on varsity),” Mason said. “I had to show people who I was. People didn’t really know who I was. I just kept grinding and going to camps and working on my technique. That’s why it meant everything to put myself out there and be able to win state.”