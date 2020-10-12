NINETY SIX
The backfield wasn’t at full strength against Liberty, but Ninety Six’s rushing attack didn’t miss a beat with senior Michael Cato leading the way.
Cato and fellow senior Justyn Gonzalez have formed a powerful one-two punch for Ninety Six, but Gonzalez left Friday’s game early with an ankle sprain. That set up Cato to carry the load on offense, and he delivered late in the game to give the Wildcats their first win of the season.
Liberty led 12-7 late in the fourth quarter before the hard-running Cato powered his way into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the game-winning touchdown.
“Cato’s a bruiser, and he kept grinding and carrying the load all game,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “He pretty much carried us in that fourth quarter. He ran the ball about every play. He wanted every snap. He did a great job stepping up.”
Cato is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Week for Week 3. He ran for 216 yards on 30 carries and scored one touchdown during Ninety Six’s 14-12 win. He also played almost every snap on defense and made 11 tackles.
“I’m just trying to play my heart out doing all that I can do for my team,” Cato said. “I just want to play hard every single play. It was a relief to get this win. It’s only one win on the season, and we’ve got many more to go. It’s really good momentum for our team, and we’re still hungry for more.”
Cato, who mostly played fullback in 2019, came on strong down the stretch for Ninety Six last season and is one of the team’s key do-it-all players. Owings said Cato bulked up during the offseason. He put on about 20 pounds and weighs about 200.
A heavy workload against Liberty didn’t seem to faze Cato. He played just about every snap of the game at running back, linebacker and punter.
“I remember looking at him a couple of times, asking him if he needed to tap out for a couple plays,” Owings said. “He didn’t want any part of that. He does all that he can to give us a chance to be successful. His mentality is great, and it’s what you want everybody’s to be. He’s put in the work, and now he’s seeing it pay off.”
Cato has been steady in the backfield for the Wildcats, rushing for 278 yards and three touchdowns in three games. He said taking over the lead running back role against Liberty motivated him to play for the injured Gonzalez.
“I had to play with heart,” Cato said. “When he went down, I had to play hard for him, and I had to play hard for my teammates. I just tried to do all I could do to get that win.”