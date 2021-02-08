NINETY SIX — Ninety Six senior Tori Barr signed Monday to join Spartanburg Methodist’s volleyball program.
Barr, a standout in multiple sports for the Wildcats, said she planned on playing softball at the next level, but a strong senior volleyball season in the fall helped her land a spot at Spartanburg Methodist.
“It was scary at first picking volleyball over softball, but volleyball is what truly makes me happy,” Barr said. “That’s what I really wanted to do, so I’m happy it happened the way it did and I could make a decision quick enough.”
Barr’s recruiting picked up after Ninety Six finished its volleyball season. Ninety Six graduate Aysa Louden, who played volleyball at Spartanburg Methodist, helped Barr get connected with the program.
“I went there and practiced with them after our season ended, and the coach was really excited to have me there,” Barr said. “I immediately felt the love and the environment was great. I felt welcomed and I really liked the campus.”
Barr will now prepare for the spring sports season with Ninety Six’s softball team, which won the Class 2A state championship in 2019. The Wildcats are looking to defend their state title after last season abruptly ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m hoping we don’t get canceled again, but we’re excited,” Barr said. “We’re excited to get back out there and do what we do.”