Ninety Six’s Barr, Saluda’s Hill make All-State volleyball team
Ninety Six senior Tori Barr and Saluda senior Kalisha Hill were named to the Class 2A All-State volleyball team by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.
Amanda Graber of Dixie was named to the North team for Class 3A/2A/1A. The North/South teams were named this season, but the game will not be played.
Saluda girls ranked No. 3, McCormick boys No. 7 in poll
Saluda’s girls basketball team ranked third in Class 2A and McCormick’s boys basketball team ranked seventh in Class 1A in this week’s South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll.
Clemson women’s hoops defeats Virginia
The Clemson women’s basketball team opened conference play Thursday with a 71-55 win against Virginia. The Tigers improved to 6-0 with the win.
Danae McNeal led the Tigers with a career-high 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Gamecocks cancel men’s hoops game
South Carolina’s men’s basketball game against George Washington has been canceled after Wednesday’s round of COVID-19 tests.
The testing process will continue during the suspension of USC’s team activities, which would resume Dec. 16 pending negative test results.
Charleston Southern pauses men’s hoops
Charleston Southern has paused its men’s basketball program and postponed its next two games, including a Saturday trip to No. 10 Duke because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The school said Wednesday that a non-player tested positive and was immediately isolated.
Duke stops rest of non-conference schedule
Duke won’t play any more nonconference men’s basketball games in the regular season.
The school announced the move Thursday. That followed coronavirus-related postponements of three nonconference games this year.
ABC, ESPN to broadcast SEC football starting 2024
The Southeastern Conference’s signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024 as part of a new 10-year contract announced Thursday with ESPN and the powerhouse football league.
The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men’s basketball, and will end the conference’s relationship with CBS after three decades.