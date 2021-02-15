Ninety Six wrestling’s loss by one point to North Central in last season’s Upper State championship has haunted coach Roy Lemmons’ dreams for the past year.
He could rest easy Monday night.
“I’d dream about it and wake up and start thinking about it,” Lemmons said. “Doing this tonight has diminished that thought process, because I thought we’d never make it back, at least not this year. To make it back there is a phenomenal feeling. We’re very blessed.”
Lemmons’ Wildcats dropped only two matches Monday to reach the program’s third straight Upper State championship appearance in the dual playoffs. Ninety Six defeated High Point Academy 60-15.
The Wildcats earned five wins by pin, with Ethan Syswerda finishing the night off with a first-period pin in the 195-pound match. High Point Academy had a few wrestlers out of the match, and the 220- and 285-pound matches weren’t contested.
The match saw several key matches in the lower weights, with Ninety Six’s Emmanuel Cobb narrowly avoiding a pin to lose by decision at 106 pounds and Noah Kessler avoiding a pin in a 5-1 loss by decision to defending state champion Lucas Crosby. Lemmons said wins by freshman standout Frank Taylor and 120-pounder Hayden Walters were impressive victories.
Ninety Six fell 37-36 in last season’s Upper State to North Central and 54-27 the year before to North Central. The Wildcats are set to face Crescent on Wednesday in this year’s Upper State. Crescent, the No. 1 seed, defeated Chesnee on Monday.
Lemmons had worked hard to bring Ninety Six’s wrestling program back from several poor years three years ago and set records for number of state qualifiers from the school last year.
Several key seniors left the program, leaving this year’s team young and inexperienced. However, the continuity from the past two years led the Wildcats to maintain a high level anyway.
“It’s wonderful to have those things in place where I’m not having to coach as much on that aspect,” Lemmons said. “We’re focused more on wrestling. We’re not having to develop the leadership in the team. The kids come in from middle school and they’ve practiced with us. They know what’s expected.”