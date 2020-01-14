NINETY SIX — The Ninety Six wrestling team’s senior class is far from done this year, but the team’s Senior Night celebrated a group of wrestlers that took the program from rock bottom to among the best in the state in Class 2A/1A.
Cody Fleming, who broke Ninety Six’s career wins record earlier this season, added No. 164 with a pin against Greenwood Christian. Ryan Latham returned from an injury he suffered in football season for his first two wins of the year. Dalton Maddox and Chance Hewett were honoredN for earning their 100th wins earlier in the season.
“Those seven tonight, those guys have been my core,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. “They’ve been with me since I started here. they lead everybody else. Every single one of them has led and everybody follows. It’s a big deal. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me.”
Ninety Six defeated Emerald, 50-25, in the second match of the night. The Wildcats also claimed a 72-6 win against Greenwood Christian. Emerald defeated Greenwood Christian, 66-18.
In the win against Emerald, Ninety Six built a 30-7 lead with strong showings in matches at heavier weights. Ethan Massey and Ben Parsons won with pins in the 182- and 192-pound matches.
First-year wrestler Emmanuel Cobb also won by pin in the 106-pound match. Sophomore Noah Kessler won by pin in the 126-pound match, and Lemmons said Kessler has turned into a key part of the lineup.
“He stepped up big for us last year, but it’s different this year,” Lemmons said. “Last year, we were just like, ‘Do what you can do.’ And now this year we’re saying, ‘We need something out of you.’”
Ninety Six is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A/1A.
Emerald coach Andy Wright was pleased with his team’s showing, especially considering that the Vikings missed their 220-pound wrestler because of sickness and two more key contributors were injured.
“We got a little bit to clean up,” Wright said. “Everybody’s in tune to what they are and what they can do. Now isn’t the time to try and learn new stuff, so just stay in shape and keep pushing.”
Noah Moore picked up two wins for Emerald, with pins against Greenwood Christian and Ninety Six. Some of the Vikings’ younger wrestlers, including Justin Goode and Cavieses White earned wins against Ninety Six.
For Greenwood Christian, Peyton Moore won by pin in the Hawks’ loss to Emerald. His win was the only win for GCS that didn’t come by forfeit.
Ninety Six sent a record number of wrestlers to the state meet last season. The team is set up to reach more success this year, and Fleming is aiming for his third straight state championship.
To Lemmons, the team’s seniors have set the program up for huge things this year.
“The last four years we’ve been building, building, building and this is our year,” Lemmons said.