It will be a quick turnaround tonight for Ninety Six as it travels to face region foe Liberty on a short week.
The Wildcats had just three full days to prepare for the game. Ninety Six played its home opener against Crescent on Monday because of COVID-related rearrangements. The team’s only live practice came on Wednesday.
“The week has been a little crazy trying to get the kids as healthy as we can get them and get their legs back underneath them,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “At the same time, I’m glad we can get two games in this week. With everything going on, you don’t know when you may not get a game. I hope we got enough mental preparation in our three days of practice.”
Ninety Six will be looking for a faster start after early miscues in its two losses to open the season. The Wildcats have been outscored 49-7 in first halves, and they’ve committed several turnovers and penalties early in games.
“The number one thing I need to see from us is execution and not beating ourselves,” Owings said. “We’ve beat ourselves the last two weeks, and we can’t get that back. I want to see us improve and execute and not have as many self-inflicted wounds. That’s the number one thing.”
Quarterback Payne Davis, who took over early for Matthew Deal against Crescent, threw a touchdown pass to Deal and passed for 101 yards in relief. Deal and Davis have shared snaps in both games this season.
The Wildcats have gotten steady production out of their backfield. Justyn Gonzalez ran for 156 yards last game, including a 78-yard burst that set up a touchdown run from Michael Cato.
“Our backfield has been solid, but we’ve got to be more consistent across the board,” Owings said. “Gonzo would have rushed for over 220 yards against Crescent if it hadn’t been for a penalty on a 65-yard run.
“Penalties are a part of the game, but we’ve been making too many mistakes. We’ve got to clean it up. If we do that, we’ve got a chance to be decent.”
Tonight’s game will be the season opener for Liberty, which had its season delayed by more than two weeks because of COVID-related issues.
The Red Devils moved down from Class 3A to Region 1-2A this season. They return just four starters on offense, including quarterback Elijah Stafford and wide receiver Shaimaine Jamison, the team’s top two players last year.