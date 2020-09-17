Ninety Six overcome two tightly contested sets early in the match to take control and hand rival Abbeville a region loss, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-8, 15-12.
The Wildcats came back from down 2-1 to win the final two sets in dominant fashion. Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells, who is starting her first year as coach, said her team came together to continue the momentum.
“This is always a big rivalry game,” Wells said. “They were pumped up at the beginning and they knew what to do. We kind of lost sight in the middle, but they brought it back together in the end. That’s what counts.”
Ninety Six won a tight first set, then lost the second set, which was the most competitive set of the match. The lead changed eight times until Abbeville won the final three points.
The Panthers took a one-set lead by winning the third set. Abbeville coach Anne Marie New said she was pleased with the cohesion her team showed in the middle of the match.
“I feel like we played as a team for the first time all season,” New said. “We definitely improved tonight. I’m proud of their performance. It was much better tonight. I see promise after tonight.”
Ninety Six turned the corner in the fourth set, winning 25-8. The Wildcats carried that intensity into the fifth set, winning the first two points and then opening a 8-4 lead.
Abbeville fought off two match points before Ninety Six won the decisive set.
Masks were required for attendance in Ninety Six’s gym, and spectators from each school entered using different doors to the gym. High school sports are now continuing for the first time since March.
“I guess it’s the new norm,” Wells said. “Just trying to adapt every day to the different changes and make it light hearted and make the best out of a bad situation.”