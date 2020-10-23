After wrapping up region play at home last week, Ninety Six travels to take on West-Oak tonight.
The Wildcats went 1-3 in Region 1-2A and will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 49-0 loss to Abbeville.
“It was a pretty good week of prep, and we’ve got a lot of guys that we’re expecting to step up in other players’ spots who will be out,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We’ve pushed them to step up to the challenge of making a difference Friday night and helping us get a win. If we make plays and execute, we’ve got a chance to get it.”
Injuries have plagued the Wildcats. Most notably, starting senior running back Justyn Gonzalez will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. Senior running back Michael Cato has slid into the starting role since Gonzalez’s absence.
Cato leads Ninety Six’s offense with a team-high 308 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games.
Junior Payne Davis took over as the team’s starting quarterback two weeks ago against Liberty. Ninety Six has struggled with protecting the football. The team has 12 turnovers through four games.
“We need the guys we’re counting on to step in and play hard, but we can’t keep having the mental mistakes,” Owings said. “We’ve got to find a way to get it done.”
West-Oak comes into the game winless at 0-4 overall. West-Oak is a Class 3A team but plays in Region 1-2A with Ninety Six and Abbeville. The team’s games against Region 1-2A opponents don’t count as region games.
The Warriors were shut out against Abbeville and Christ Church, the top two teams in the region, and suffered losses to Franklin County and Crescent.
The program has lost 11 straight games going back to last year. West-Oak went 1-9 last season, and its lone win over Dixie in the third game of the 2019 campaign broke a 32-game losing streak. The last game of 2015 — a 12-7 win over Walhalla — represents West-Oak’s last home win.
“We’re both in a similar situation and have had a rough start to the season so far,” Owings said. “We’re both looking for a big win. I hope we can find the guys that can step up and help us get that win.”