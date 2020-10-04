Monday night football is set to take place in the Lakelands, as Ninety Six hosts Crescent in the Wildcats’ home opener tonight.
Ninety Six will be looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Christ Church, a game in which the Wildcats committed six turnovers. The team spent the nine-day layoff between games focused on protecting the ball and limiting miscues.
“We addressed that this week and watched a lot of film last Monday,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We’re just trying to fix it, and I think we did that last week. It’s about fixing us and limiting the mental mistakes. If we do that, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Owings’ first win as Ninety Six’s head coach came last year in a 21-14 win over Crescent. The Tigers moved down from Class 3A and joined the Wildcats in Region 1-2A.
The game will be the season opener for Crescent, which had its season delayed after a positive COVID-19 case.
“I feel like we’re a pretty even matchup,” Owings said. “This should be another good game, just like last week. I feel like either team can win, it’s just about whoever makes the least amount of mistakes. Last week, we were that team. I hope that’s not the case again this week and we show growth.”
Crescent struggled in Class 3A in recent years. The Tigers went 2-8 overall and 1-5 in Region 1-3A last season, but return five offensive starters this year.
One of those returners includes standout senior Landon Sauers, who has played several positions for Crescent. Last season, he served as the Tigers’ quarterback and played linebacker.
This season, Sauers takes over as the team’s starting tight end. The all-region performer has Division I offers from Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb.
Ninety Six’s offense will be looking for more consistency.
The Wildcats had a better showing in the second half against Christ Church, with junior quarterback Matthew Deal and senior running backs Justyn Gonzalez and Michael Cato all scoring rushing touchdowns after a scoreless first half.
“Last year’s game turned into a shootout, and I think this game could be another shootout too,” Owings said. “With them coming off COVID, they could be rusty, and I told our kids that’s why limiting mistakes will be key. We’re both fairly matched, so it should be a good game.”