NINETY SIX — Standout Ninety Six softball catcher Kylie Campbell signed Thursday with Austin Peay’s program.
“I’m very thankful that God allowed me to have this opportunity and I’m so excited that I’m signing with Austin Peay,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to have such a good coaching staff, and Austin Peay definitely feels like a home away from home. It’s very similar to Ninety Six because the whole community gets behind the program. I’m excited to go into that.”
Campbell said Austin Peay was “a perfect fit” because of her connection with assistant coach Codee Yeske. Campbell played travel ball for Yeske, who began her college career at Presbyterian before transferring to play her final three seasons at South Carolina.
Yeske, who joined Austin Peay’s staff in the 2019 season, reached out to Campbell about joining the program.
“I played a whole season under her with travel ball and I loved her,” Campbell said. “She wanted me to come out for a visit and I ended up loving it. I didn’t have to look at any other school.”
Austin Peay, a Division I program that plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, has recorded 30-plus win seasons in two of the last three years.
Campbell, an All-State player, was a key part of Ninety Six’s state championship title in 2019. Campbell joined the Wildcats as a seventh-grader and holds several of the program’s hitting records.
“From the first time we got Kylie a part of the program, we knew she was a special player,” Ninety Six coach John Coster said. “We knew she had the potential to go somewhere special. She’s a hard worker, and I’m glad to see her hard work has paid off. Austin Peay is getting a great young lady and a great player.”
Ninety Six’s state title defense was cut short last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wildcats don’t appear ready to slow down anytime soon, as it will bring back every player from last season except pitcher Carlee Stockman, who graduated.
The Wildcats also have rising pitching talent that includes freshman Brooke Coster and eighth-graders Meghan Kimberling and Jaylah Squire.
Coster said he’ll lean on his senior catcher to bring the young pitchers along this upcoming season.
“Kylie’s a leader on the field, and it will be hard to replace her, but I’m glad we do have her for one more year,” Coster said. “She’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever coached and she really knows the game. Kylie will be a vital asset in helping our younger pitchers develop. She makes everybody better, and she’ll be a key piece in our pursuit of another state championship.”