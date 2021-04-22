NINETY SIX — In a battle for the Region 1-2A championship, Ninety Six’s offense couldn’t break through against Crescent as the team suffered a 4-1 loss Thursday night.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Wildcats put runners in scoring position but couldn’t capitalize at the plate. Crescent hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the final run of the game as it added onto its lead.
“I just don’t think it was our night, but I still think we’re a really good softball team that can still meet a lot of our goals,” Ninety Six softball coach John Coster said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to Crescent. They played a great game. We didn’t help ourselves at the box and their pitcher pitched a great game.”
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Wildcats, and their lone run against the Tigers was their lowest scoring output in a region game this season.
“I told my players that as good of a lineup as we are, we shouldn’t only score one run,” Coster said. “But these girls will rebound. We’ll play next Thursday and get back to it. One loss won’t define us. We’re still a great softball team, and Crescent happens to be a great softball team, too.”
Ninety Six will wrap up region play at home against Liberty next week as it looks to secure second place in the region and prepare for the playoffs.
Coster said he expects the loss to Crescent to serve as motivation for his team as the defending Class 2A state champions aim to make another deep playoff run.
“We have been able to rebound well after losses,” Coster said. “The last time we lost to Crescent earlier this year, we went on that seven-game winning streak. There’s no reason why we can’t do that again and carry that momentum into the playoffs and have a good run.
“You hate to lose the region, but it is what it is. I think we’ll be able to rebound and we’ll be fine. We’ll come back at practice and get it going. You’ve just got to tip your hat to Crescent tonight. It wasn’t our night.”