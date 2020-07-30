Ninety Six will resume its summer workouts Monday after suspending practices for more than two weeks because of a school staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Greenwood School District 52 shut down workouts July 18 after Ninety Six informed the district of a positive case. The staff member attended workouts July 14 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus July 18.
"We shut down the workouts as a precaution," superintendent Rex Ward said. "We take the healthy and safety of our students and coaching staff seriously and took the necessary precautions to ensure their safety moving forward as we prepare to return to workouts."
Ninety Six's football team initially began workouts on June 16 under Phase 1 of the South Carolina High School League guidelines. The Wildcats have had about 35 players participate in each workout.
Workouts on Monday will move into "Phase 1.5," as decided last week by the league. Phase 1.5 is middle ground between Phase 1 and 2. It includes workout groups of 16 instead of 10 and the use of shared sports equipment, such as footballs or volleyballs.
Ninety Six athletic director B.J. Wertz said next week will mark the first workouts for the volleyball team, which had planned to begin practices two weeks ago before the positive test. The cross country team will also resume workouts.
Phase 1.5 also requires athletes to wear masks when not participating in strenuous activity. Athletes and coaches must continue wearing masks throughout workouts.
"It'll be good to be able to finally do some skill stuff football-wise, and the volleyball team will actually be able to use a ball when they get started," Wertz said. "That'll be a good starting point for us as we try to get ready for our fall sports seasons."
Official, mandatory practices for fall sports teams are set to start Aug. 17. If cases have not declined by that date, the SCHSL has said that the start of the fall sports season will be delayed further.
The SCHSL will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether to go ahead with the Aug. 17 practice start date. Games for fall sports are scheduled to start Sept. 11.