Ninety Six defeated Liberty 14-12 in a Region 1-2A game Friday night.
“Luckily, tonight our guys found a way to win,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “It about slipped away. Props to the guys for fighting so hard.”
The Wildcats went up 7-0 in the first quarter when Payne Davis ran for a 7-yard touchdown. Tyler Steele connected on the PAT.
Liberty then scored 12 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 12-7 lead into halftime. The points came on a Seth Terry interception returned for a touchdown, then on an offensive touchdown run from Terry.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Ninety Six pulled it out late in the fourth when Michael Cato ran in from 1 yard out for a TD. Steele’s PAT was good.
Ninety Six will host No. 1-ranked Abbeville next Friday night in a region game.