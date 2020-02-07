NINETY SIX — Ninety Six senior Haylee Hill signed Friday at Ninety Six High School to join Converse College’s track and field program.
“I’ve been dreaming of this for years,” Hill said. “All the hard work I put in paid off. I’m really thankful to have everyone here too.”
The signing ceremony was special for Ninety Six track coach Brandon McKellar, as Hill is the first athlete he’s sent to college since he took over as the team’s coach last season.
“I’m really excited to see her take this to the next level,” McKellar said. “She loves it and she’s good at it. I’m ready to see where it takes her.”
McKellar said Hill has been vital to scoring points in many different events at meets.
“The first time I saw her jump, I was like, ‘OK, we really got something here,’” McKellar said. “She really trusted what I was trying to do. She really bought in and listened to some of my crazy ideas. We ended up having a really good year. She was really a key part in helping us do the way we did in region and in state as well.”
With one more season this spring, Hill’s goal is to win a state championship in the long jump.
“I’m really hoping to get a state championship this year,” Hill said. “Last year I got third and I was really proud of myself for that. Hopefully I’m able to improve more in practice.”