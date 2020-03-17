Cody Fleming wouldn’t let an ACL tear stop him from leaving his final mark on Ninety Six’s wrestling program.
Before wrestling season began, Fleming was set to be the leader on Ninety Six’s offensive line for another year. Instead, the senior’s season was over after one quarter when he tore his ACL in the season-opening football game against Emerald.
Moments after the injury, Fleming said his mind immediately shifted to his wrestling career.
There was too much left he wanted to accomplish.
Fleming was eight wins away from breaking the all-time wins record. He also needed one more individual state championship to set a school record.
After almost four grueling months of rehab, Fleming returned to the mat and made quick work of the all-time wins record, becoming Ninety Six’s winningest wrestler in late December after winning his 163rd career match.
At the individual state championships earlier this month, Fleming won his third consecutive state title after pinning Whitmire’s Chandler Crumley in one minute and ten seconds.
Final mark made.
“From the moment I tore my knee up, the only thing on my mind was getting back to wrestling,” Fleming said. “It was really a blessing being able to come back as fast as I did and do as good as I did. Luckily, I didn’t have any more issues with it after all the rehab and whatnot. It couldn’t have went much better. It was a blessing to be able to do what I did in such a short time.”
Fleming is this year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year in wrestling.
He began training for his final wrestling season the day after he injured his knee. Fleming worked out three times a day — once in the morning, once during lunchtime and once after school.
The road to recovery was a constant physical and mental battle for Fleming. He learned more about himself and how to face adversity during the process.
“It was definitely hard, but I got used to it after a while,” Fleming said. “I mean, those 17 weeks were spent working out every single day. It was challenging at times, and some days you just get up and don’t want to do anything, but you know that you have to so you can come back and do what you want to do. It was worth it in the end, and I’m glad I did it.”
The ACL tear was untimely for Fleming — who had hopes of having college football as an option after his senior season — but it didn’t derail his future.
Fleming will spend the next four years wrestling at Lander, which recently completed its first wrestling season in school history.
Fleming’s time with the Bearcats has already begun. Lander coach R.C. LaHaye gave Fleming a 23-week workout program that he started last week.
“There is no real time off, which is the way I want it to be,” Fleming said. “I’m super excited to go to Lander. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do. Our recruiting class is stacked. I think we’re going to be really good.”
Lander won four dual matches and placed four wrestlers at the NCAA Super Region II Championships this season. Former Abbeville standout wrestler Chandler Smalley just completed his freshman season with the program.
The Bearcats will welcome another talented recruiting class next season. Along with Fleming, Lander signed Evans High’s Drew Eller, a four-time state champion in Georgia who never lost a match in his high school career (208-0).
“We’re going to be solid — we have a bunch of state champs and All-Americans coming there,” Fleming said. “The one that first comes to mind is Drew Eller. I’ve gotten to know Drew a lot since we both committed there. We’re definitely going to have some issues just from being a second-year program, just like any other program would have in their first or second year.
“But I think in a few years we’re going to be very solid and be on Newberry’s level and UNC Pembroke’s level. I’m super excited to get started and just see where this goes.”