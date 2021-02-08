NINETY SIX — Ninety Six senior Andrew Davis signed Monday to join Southern Wesleyan’s cross country and track and field program.
“They’re a competitive team with some very good coaches,” Davis said. “I’m just excited to be joining something that feels more like a family than a team. They’re competitive and look out for each other. I’m extremely excited for that.”
Davis has been one of the Wildcats’ top runners during his time at the school. He finished 44th in last fall’s Class 2A cross country state championship.
Davis said he’s battled through injuries the last couple seasons and will be looking to make strides in his senior year for Ninety Six’s track and field team.
“I’ve done well, but I still haven’t quite hit the times I’d like to hit,” Davis said. “God willing, I want to hit those times this spring and end off high school well.”
Davis said he will remember the coaches that pushed him and the teammates he ran alongside as he moves on from Ninety Six.
“I especially want to thank Dea Knight, Ben Brown, Tyler Larkins, Robbie McKellar, Brandon McKellar and Roy Sullivan,” Davis said. “I definitely could not have done this on my own. I just thank God for this opportunity and I hope I can bring him glory through this.”