A new-look Ninety Six wrestling team continued to click on all cylinders during the All-Lakelands tournament at Emerald High School.
Ninety Six had five wrestlers win their weight class in Monday night’s tournament, which included Greenwood, Emerald, Dixie and Greenwood Christian.
Haydon Walters (120 pounds), Briant Witherspoon (126), Noah Kessler (132), Ethan Syswerda (195) and Martavis Mason (220) all won their weight class for the Wildcats.
Ninety Six hasn’t missed a beat despite the graduation of Cody Fleming, one of the top wrestlers in school history. The Wildcats have several newcomers and new leaders, but coach Roy Lemmons said he’s been pleased with the team’s progression.
“It’s been wonderful,” Lemmons said. “To see that what you build for the last five years, new faces come into it and they step into new roles. We have all brand-new guys who have been our captains, and they have filled that role right off the bat.”
Greenwood and Emerald tied for second place after four wrestlers for each squad landed spots on the All-Lakelands team.
Winners for Greenwood were Adam Clinemyer (138), Silas Lee (145), Raistlin Lee (152) and Ethan Richardson (170).
The Eagles, who had won the the tournament the last two years, continued their strong showing against area teams.
“Wrestling in our region and in the Lakelands has been tough because it’s a great area for wrestling,” Greenwood assistant coach Robert Elliott said. “We had a good day here and had some of our younger guys step up. We’ve got a good group of guys. We know they’ll give us everything they’ve got.”
Greenwood head coach Nick Mountz was out Monday night because he was in quarantine.
“Coach (Nick) Mountz has done an excellent job in the few years he’s been here as head coach,” Elliot said. “He’s helped build the program and keep it rolling. There’s a great culture in this program, and I’m sure it’ll stay that way long after us.”
Emerald showed improvement in this year’s tournament after placing just two wrestlers in 2020. Winners for the Vikings were Dawson Sieburg (106), Justin Goode (160), Jaylen Foster (182) and Cameron Gordon (285).
“It’s a great experience for the kids as they go into state because we didn’t really have any individual tournaments this year,” Emerald coach Andrew Wright said. “It’s great mat time and prepares them for the individual side, which is really important in a COVID season.”
Dixie’s upstart program competed in its first All-Lakelands tournament. Sophomore standout Davis Smalley won at 113 pounds.
“This was our first individual, so this was new to everybody,” Dixie coach Anthony Martin said. “We’re getting better. We saw progress. It was good to see one make All-Lakelands. Hopefully we’ll keep adding.”
Greenwood Christian’s Ethan Connor placed second in the 138-pound weight class, Cale Mack placed second at 170 and Keith Carrington placed third at 120.
The Hawks started their program in 2018 and remain the only SCISA wrestling team in the Upstate.