B.J. Wertz will take over as Ninety Six’s athletic director on July 1, Wertz confirmed Thursday.
Wertz has been a social studies teacher at Ninety Six since 2012 and previously served as defensive coordinator for the football team. He was also the school’s track coach until the 2019 season.
“I’m excited to take over the job because I know the importance of athletics to our student-athletes,” Wertz said. “I want to look out for our coaches and I want to make sure we have the best facilities we can get. I want to look out for our athletes and make sure they have the best of everything we can give them.”
Wertz will replace John-Mark Scruggs, who was hired as Emerald’s new boys basketball coach in March. Scruggs will remain at Ninety Six until his contract expires in June.
Wertz graduated from Presbyterian College in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in social studies and a minor in secondary education. He earned his master’s degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy.
Wertz, a Saluda native, has 26 years of coaching experience. He got his start at Midland Valley, where he coached for 12 years and called defenses for the last three. He then moved on to Batesburg-Leesville, where he mostly worked with quarterbacks and running backs for six years.
Then-Ninety Six football coach Chris Liner hired Wertz as defensive coordinator in 2012. Wertz stepped away from coaching football full time in 2017 but has occasionally helped coach the team on game days.
Wertz’s daughter and son also grew up in the Greenwood School District 52 system.
“I’ve always thought a lot of the Ninety Six community,” Wertz said. “My father worked at Ninety Six most of his life. We lived right on the line, so I’ve always known what was happening in Ninety Six.”
Wertz will be shadowing Scruggs for the remainder of the school year as he prepares to take over in the summer.
“He’s been doing a great job of showing me what all I have to look forward to,” Wertz said of Scruggs. “I’m letting him teach me the ropes and he’s trying to give me all the knowledge he can give me. I’ve always loved the Ninety Six school system, and I hope I can do half as good a job as he’s done.”